Man tried escaping police custody during arrest, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly entered the outdoor seating area at The Coopers Tavern while holding a baseball bat and yelling through a bullhorn.

According to an incident report, Devonere Johnson broke free from the back of a Madison Police Department squad car after police took him into custody. Police tackled him as he allegedly tried to escape custody.

Devonere suffered injuries to his arms and a leg, police said. Two officers reportedly suffered minor injuries during the incident.

