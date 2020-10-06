Man throws rocks at Taft Street home, claims resident sold him ‘crap’ drugs

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man late Monday night after a Taft Street resident reported that the man was yelling and throwing rocks at his house.

According to an incident report, the man showed up at the victim’s front door demanding money. The victim told the man to go away, but instead of leaving he reportedly picked up a handful of rocks and began throwing them at the house.

The victim then called police, saying he was concerned the man outside might hit him with a rock if one made it through a window.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the rock thrower jumping up and down and yelling in the direction of the victim’s house.

Police asked the man to drop what was in his hands, and the suspect told police he was holding a small rock of crack cocaine.

The suspect then told police he was a dissatisfied customer who had bought drugs at the house earlier that day. The suspect said he left the house, smoked some of the drugs, concluded it was “crap,” and decided he wanted his money back.

The victim, however, insisted he had never sold drugs to the suspect.

As police arrested the 50-year-old suspect, he reportedly reached out toward the officer and said, “Here take my rack pipe too.”

The suspect was subsequently arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

