Man throws brick through man’s window, steals clock from front step, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A man threw a brick through a Milwaukee Street resident’s back window during an attempted burglary Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the resident was working from home when he saw the would-be burglar throw a brick through one of his windows. The resident told police that the man then tried to kick in his back door.

When police arrived, they found 62-year-old Jimmy Clark on the resident’s property. According to an incident report, Clark was carrying a bag with a stolen clock inside it. The clock was a gift that had recently been delivered to the victim’s residence, and it was sitting on the front step prior to the incident.

Clark is reportedly suspected in other recent break-ins, police said.

Clark was taken to jail on tentative charges of burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and bail jumping.

