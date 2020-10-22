Man threatens to ‘end’ woman at gas station following road rage incident

MADISON, Wis. — A man armed with a gun threatened to “end” a woman at a gas station Wednesday evening following a road rage incident on East Washington Avenue.

According to the Madison Police Department, the victim was stopped at a red light while waiting for a green arrow to turn. When the light turned green, the gunman, who was waiting in his vehicle in front of the victim, did not move. The victim said she honked her car horn, and the man still did not move.

When the light turned yellow, the man reportedly accelerated through the intersection. The victim followed, and also made it through the intersection, police said.

The victim then pulled up the the gas pumps at the BP station in the 4200 block of East Washington Ave. She told police she saw the man parked nearby, not getting gas, staring at her. She reportedly asked the man “What’s the problem?”

The man then reportedly got out of his vehicle and walked toward the woman while armed with a handgun. He made several statements including “I will end you.”

According to the report, the woman didn’t reply. The man, after several seconds, got back into his car and drove away.

Police said the man was driving an older model tan sedan, possibly with Illinois plates.

A detective is reviewing surveillance footage to identify the man.

