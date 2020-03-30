Man threatens residents while waiving handgun around in Todd Drive apartment

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a Beloit man Saturday night after he allegedly waived a handgun around and threatened residents inside an apartment in the 900 block of Todd Drive.

According to an incident report, small children were present while 21-year-old Kolby A. Smith waived the handgun around. Police said Smith is acquainted with the victims.

Smith was arrested on suspicion of second-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct while armed and felon in possession of a firearm.

