Man tentatively charged with recklessly endangering safety after shots fired in Middleton

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Middleton police said the man they have arrested in connection to a shots fired incident earlier this month is tentatively facing multiple charges.

Officers said they responded to several reports of shots fired in the 3000 block of Northbrook Drive on August 8.

Police said no one was injured, but a bullet hole went through a bedroom window of a residence.

Officers said they believe that the shooting was targeted.

Detectives said after investigation, they had probable cause to arrest Leander H. Jones III.

Officers said they are forwarding charges of recklessly endangering safety and felon in possession of a firearm to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Jones remains in Dane County jail.

