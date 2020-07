Man taken to hospital following shooting at east side hotel

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A man was taken to a hospital after being shot at a hotel on Madison’s east side Tuesday night.

Police said it received a call at 8:32 p.m. for a report of a weapons violation at the Red Roof Inn on 4830 Hayes Road.

Officials said the man is still being treated for injuries.

