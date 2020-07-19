Man suffers serious injuries following overnight shooting in Fitchburg

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning.

Officials said the 19-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the 4400 block of Sentinel Pass. A resident called around 1 a.m. to report hearing multiple gunshots and saw a car that was parked in the middle of the street. Fitchburg police were sent to the scene and were unable to find the vehicle.

Another witness said they saw a dark sedan leave the area at high speeds after the gunshots. Shortly after the incident, police said a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and had confirmed he was shot on Sentinel Pass.

An initial investigation revealed the victim was planning to meet another person or group in the street when one of the men he agreed to meet up with shot him. Officials do not believe the victim has any connection to the neighborhood where the shooting took place.

Police found evidence of the shooting in the street and discovered two rounds struck a nearby home, as the rounds went through the front of the house and were found inside. No one in the home was hurt.

The shooter has been described as a man who is roughly 20 to 30 years old, is 6 feet, 3 inches tall with a slender build and has long braided hair. Officials said he was wearing all black. Another man in the suspect’s vehicle was described as a man who is around the same age and is bald with tattoos on his forehead.

The vehicle itself is said to be a dark, newer model Chevrolet Impala.

Officers have been speaking with residents around the neighborhood in an attempt to find potential witnesses or video evidence. The release said the City of Madison and Town of Madison police departments also helped Fitchburg police with the investigation.

Those with information about the shooting are encouraged to call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.

