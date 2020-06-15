Man suffers serious head injury while riding in vehicle driven by alleged drunk driver

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A man was taken into police custody Friday following a vehicle crash on Langdon Street that caused a 24-year-0ld to suffer a serious head injury.

Police said 25-year-old Griffin D. Willard was arrested after witnesses reported that Willard was driving recklessly in an SUV, nearly hitting some pedestrians. While driving, Willard reportedly struck two parked vehicles before crashing into a tree.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 24-year-old Janesville man, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Doctors said they feared the victim might lose an eye due to the crash.

Willard was arrested and cited for causing injury while operating under the influence, hit-and-run, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and operating while revoked, according to an incident report.

