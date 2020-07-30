Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in violent State Street attack, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A homeless man was attacked early Thursday morning while sleeping near the intersection of State and Lake streets.

Police said the 71-year-old victim suffered lower torso cuts from a sharp-edged weapon. He also suffered a facial injury.

According to an incident report, the man limped to a nearby convenience store to get help. He was then taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are reviewing surveillance camera footage in an effort to identify the person or people responsible for the attack.

