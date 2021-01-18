Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in Beloit shooting

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are investigating a shooting after a man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers were initially dispatched to the 500 block of Eighth Street around 9:40 p.m. Sunday night for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, police were unable to find anyone in the are with a gunshot wound.

Roughly an hour later, police came in contact with the 34-year-old victim at a house in the 700 block of Brooks Street. The man was subsequently hospitalized for his injury.

Police are actively investigating the incident.

