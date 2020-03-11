Man suffers head injury after group robs, attacks him, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A man told police he was robbed and attacked Tuesday morning on the city’s far west side.

The 29-year-old said the attack happened along the 63000 block of Allison Lane, according to a release from the Madison Police Department.

The man told officers he drove to the area with three acquaintances and that the mugging took place when he got out of the car.

According to the release, the man said one of the other people had a gun.

He told officers he was knocked to the ground and repeatedly kicked.

The victim suffered head injuries, police said.

The others involved took his cash and coat before driving off, according to the release.

