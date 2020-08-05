Man steals power inverters from Waupun gas station while woman retrieves change, police say

WAUPUN, Wis. — Waupun police are investigating a robbery at a gas station early Sunday morning.

According to a news release, police responded to a theft complaint at the Heritage Ridge Travel Plaza on Shaler Drive at around 12 a.m.

Officials said two individuals, a man and a woman, pre-paid for $25 in gas and walked around the store for about 20 minutes.

The release said they returned to their vehicle and only put $23 worth of fuel in their vehicle before moving the vehicle from the fuel pump station to a different location near the building’s front doors.

The two adults then went back in the store, where the woman retrieved $2 in change from the cashier while the man took two items off a glass display case, later determined to be power inverters. They both then left quickly and went back to the car before driving off.

The release said the car was gray in color and likely a 2008-2012 Nissan Sentra SE-R sedan.

The man is believed to be in his mid-20s and the woman is about 5 to 10 years older than him. She reportedly has a distinct tattoo on. her upper left arm and along her left triceps.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waupun police.