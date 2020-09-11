Man steals cart full of items from Target during burglary, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man got away with a shopping cart full of items after breaking into a Target store early Friday morning.

Officers were sent to the Target on Madison’s east side shortly before 3 a.m.

The man entered through the front doors of the store. He left out a side door, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

A K-9 officer was used to help track the suspect. Officers also collected evidence and surveillance video, the release said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com

