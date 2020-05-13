Man stabbed during attempted armed robbery in Janesville

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are investigating after a man was stabbed early Wednesday morning during an attempted robbery.

Officers were dispatched to 12 1/2 S. Academy St. shortly before 3 a.m., according to a release by the Janesville Police Department.

The victim said he was stabbed once after he refused to give the suspect money, the release said. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a bald man with a stocky build. Police say he’s about 6 feet fall and between 40-50 years old. The man was last seen wearing a black coat, a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department at (608)755-3100. Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.