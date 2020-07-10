Man sought in connection to toddler death investigation in Crawford County

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

Chase M. Harville

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Officials are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection with the death of a toddler.

The Crawford County Sheriff Office said Friday it is investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy that occurred during the early morning hours Friday in rural Prairie du Chien Township.

Authorities are looking for help locating 29-year-old Chase M. Harville of Prairie du Chien.

According to the release, Harville fled the scene of the death investigation on County Road N on foot. Harville is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

He was last seen wearing shorts and a white tank top. It is unknown if Harville is armed and we the sheriffs offices asked that no one engage him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 608-326-8414 or Crawford County Crime Stoppers at 608-326-8933. The sheriff’s office said anyone calling Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.

