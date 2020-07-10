Man sought in 3-year-old’s death in custody, facing homicide charge, officials say

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — The man who sheriff’s officials were seeking Friday in connection with a toddler death investigation in Crawford County is in custody hours later, officials said.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Chase M. Harville was taken into custody less than four hours after police asked for the public’s help in finding him.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy that happened during the early morning hours Friday. Harville had left on foot from the scene before he was captured at about 2 p.m.

Sheriff Dale McCullick said Harville was found by law enforcement members who were searching the woods behind the home on County Road N in rural Prairie du Chien. Harville will be held in the Crawford County Jail on a tentative charge of first-degree reckless homicide pending a bond hearing.

McCullick also thanked the agencies that assisted with the search and the public for sharing information.

