Man shows up at hospital with gun shot wound, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating what happened to a man who showed up at a local hospital Sunday morning with a non-life threatening gun shot wound.

Officers were sent to a hospital at 3:31 a.m. after a 24-year-old male showed up with gun shot wound, according to the incident report.

This investigation is still ongoing, the report said.

