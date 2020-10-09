Man shot on Madison’s south side, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A man entered a hospital with a gunshot wound Friday afternoon, according to Madison police.

An incident report said the man was shot on the 1800 block of Fisher Street shortly before 3:30 p.m. Officials said the man’s wound was not life-threatening.

No suspects are in custody, but police say there is no danger to the public. Those with information on the incident are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

