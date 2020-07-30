Man shot on Madison’s east side, police say

Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A man in his 20s was shot on Madison’s east side Wednesday night.

According to the incident report, police were sent to Highway 30 at East Washington Avenue after the man was found in his vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound shortly after 7 p.m.

A preliminary investigation determined the victim’s vehicle was targeted by people in a four-door sedan.

City of Madison detectives and patrol services are still investigating.

Those with information on the shooting are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

