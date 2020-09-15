Man shot on Madison’s east side overnight, woman arrested

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a woman shot a man on the city’s east side overnight.

Police were called to the 4700 block of Hayes Road just after 10 p.m. Monday after several people called saying they heard gunshots in the area.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Police say he knew the female suspect, who was found nearby and taken into custody.

The man was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery, but is expected to survive.

MPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone with more information should call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or leave a tip online at P3Tips.com.

