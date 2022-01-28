Man shot multiple times on Madison’s north side, police say

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a man was shot multiple times north of Warner Park on the city’s north side Thursday.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Troy Drive at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday after getting reports of the shooting. Police say the man who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the victim and the suspect in the shooting knew each other and were in an argument before the shooting happened. Authorities have not publicly identified the suspect.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time, but they are continuing to investigate.

