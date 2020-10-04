MPD: Man shot in Madison during argument, suspect still at large

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot Sunday morning during an argument with another man, according to the Madison Police Department.

At around 12:50 a.m. police arrived at a local area hospital after a 40-year-old man received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The shooting occurred outside on the 5000 block of Camden Road.

The victim said that he got in an argument with a man he vaguely knew when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim once in the foot.

Police did not find any evidence at the scene.

The suspect of the shooting is unknown at this time and no arrests have been made.

