Man shot in leg twice while leaving gathering at Madison park, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A Middleton man said he was shot two times in the leg while walking away from a gathering at Penn Park, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Madison police were dispatched the Third Avenue and Center Street intersection around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. When police arrived, a person at the scene said someone left the area after being shot.

Shortly after, officers were notified that a man in his late 20s showed up at a local hospital with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The 27-year-old victim did not provide any information about why the shooting happened or who the shooter could be, police said.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the public. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

