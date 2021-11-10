Man shot in leg at Reindahl Park, Madison police say

by Matthew Clark

MADISON, Wis. – Madison police are looking for the person who shot a man in the leg Wednesday morning at a Madison park.

According to the Madison Police Department, a 25-year-old man was shot around 12:30 a.m. at Reindahl Park on the city’s north east side.

Police said an officer applied a tourniquet on the man’s leg before the man was taken to the hospital.

The man is expected to survive.

Police are looking for a suspect. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

