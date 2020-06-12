Man shot in back expected to survive; MPD investigating attempted homicide

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said officers are investigating an attempted homicide after a man showed up wounded at a hospital Friday morning.

The Madison Police Department said a 21-year-old Madison man showed up at a hospital at 6:45 a.m. with an apparent gunshot wound to the back.

According to the report, the victim told officers he was shot while inside an apartment building on North Randall Avenue.



Police said he is expected to survive.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was specifically targeted.

No one has been arrested, according to the report.

