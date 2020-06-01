Man shot by Watertown officer during traffic stop

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Authorities are investigating after an officer shot a man in Watertown on Sunday night.

The shooting happened during a traffic stop. Police pulled a man over for a burnt-out taillight. Officers had been looking for the man to question him about his involvement in a domestic incident, according a release by the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

Authorities did not provide specific details about what led up to the shooting, but said the white male was taken to a nearby hospital. It is unclear what condition he is in. Police said life-saving measures were started following the shooting.

Non-lethal means were deployed prior to the shooting, the release said. A firearm was also found at the scene.

The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave.

No law enforcement or other individuals were hurt during the shooting, police said.

DCI is leading the investigation. Investigators are reviewing evidence and will turn over reports to the Jefferson County District Attorney when the investigation ends.

