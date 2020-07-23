Man shot by sheriff’s deputies during chase charged with multiple felonies, officers identified

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The two Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies who shot a burglary suspect after he allegedly pointed a gun at law enforcement officers have been identified.

Deputy Sheriff Wayne Blanchard and Deputy Sheriff Peter Krueger were identified by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday.

The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Czerpak, was charged Thursday with armed burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal damage to property.

Sunday night, law enforcement officers began searching for Czerpak after he allegedly threatened to kill himself and his estranged wife with a gun.

Around 3:50 a.m. Monday, Czerpak allegedly broke into his estranged wife’s home, causing the woman to call police while hiding in her residence. Czerpak eventually left the residence without finding the woman, officials said.

Law enforcement searched the area and eventually found a man matching Czerpak’s description about two hours later.

The deputies reportedly tried to talk to Czerpak, but he ran. During the subsequent chase, Czerpak allegedly pointed a gun at the deputies. Two deputies, Blanchard and Krueger, shot him “in an attempt to stop the imminent deadly threat.”

Czerpak was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is still investigating the incident, according to the release.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments