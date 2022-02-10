Man shot by Beloit officer after allegedly trying to grab her gun pleads not guilty

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

BELOIT, Wis. — A Beloit man shot by a police officer after allegedly trying to grab the officer’s gun during a welfare check in December pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of disarming a peace officer and criminal damage to property, online court records show.

Jorge Bautista Almaraz, 29, of Beloit, entered the pleas during his arraignment Wednesday afternoon. He’s accused of trying to grab Beloit Police Sgt. Shannon Dykstra’s gun while Dykstra responded to a call to check on his welfare on Dec. 15.

As she tried to talk to Bautista Almaraz, he reportedly lunged at her and grabbed at her gun, officials said. After a struggle, Dykstra was able to put distance between herself and Bautista Almaraz. He then reportedly lunged at her multiple times, at which point Dykstra shot him, police said.

The Rock County District Attorney’s Office cleared Dykstra of wrongdoing last month.

Bautista Almaraz waived a preliminary hearing in the case late last month. Online records did not show a future court appearance as of Wednesday night.

