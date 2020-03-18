Man shot at while walking in Madison, appears to be targeted act, according to police

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

MADISON, Wisc.- Madison police department’s violent crime unit is investigating after a man was shot at while walking.

It happened in the 700 block of N. Thompson Dr. around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Madison Police Department.

A 24-year-old man told officers he was walking when someone in a gray sedan shot at him.

Officers said a shell case was recovered at the scene.

The victim was not injured and officers said it does appear to be a targeted crime.

