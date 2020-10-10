Man hospitalized following shooting at Stoughton bar, police say

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

Elvis Santana/freeimages.com

STOUGHTON, Wis. — A 26-year-old man was shot several times early Saturday morning at Shakers Saloon, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

Police responded to several calls of shots being fired at around 2:10 a.m. and found several shell casings upon arriving at the scene. They were assisted on the scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim of the shooting was transported by Med Flight to Edgerton Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the shooting appears to be a targeted attack, although there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time. Stoughton police are asking for anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 608-873-3374.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.