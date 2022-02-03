Man sentenced to 9 years in prison for hiding woman’s body in Adams Co.

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. — A man charged with hiding a missing woman’s body was sentenced Wednesday to 9 years in prison, according to online court records.

Robert Olson was arrested and charged after authorities found human remains belonging to 24-year-old Anastasia Evans, who at the time had been missing from Dane County for several months.

FROM 2019: Authorities ID human remains found in wooded area in Adams County as woman missing since May

Olson was later charged with hiding a corpse with the intent to conceal a crime, giving false information on a kidnapped/missing person, and obstructing an officer.

Court records show he was found guilty of the hiding a corpse charge via a no contest plea in October 2021. The other two charges were ultimately dismissed.

Olson will also serve 5 years of extended supervision following his prison sentence.

