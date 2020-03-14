Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for dealing heroin

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced Friday to eight years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Van Williamson pleaded guilty to the distribution charge in December 2019.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge James Peterson found that Williamson was the leader of a heroin ring responsible for distributing 1,000 to 3,000 grams of the drug over a six-month period in Madison. Judge Peterson said the eight-year sentence was necessary to protect the public from further heroin trafficking.

Williamson’s co-defendant is scheduled for sentencing on March 23.

The charge against Williamson was the result of an investigation by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force and Drug Enforcement Administration.

