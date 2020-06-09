Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual assault of a child in 2000

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

iStock/junial

BELOIT, Wis. — A man was sentenced today to 25 years in prison for two counts of second degree sexual assault of a child that happened in July of 2000.

Jason A. Smith was found guilty in February after the victim’s sexual assault kit was tested as part of the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative in 2018.

“Today’s sentencing—and justice in this case—wouldn’t have happened without the testing of a backlogged sexual assault kit,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said. “This case shows how important it is for all sexual assault kits to be sent to the state crime labs.”

Prosecutors pushed for the judge to impose the maximum sentence. In addition to Smith’s 25 years in prison, he will serve 10 years of extended supervision.

The case came as the result of an investigation by the Beloit Police Department, SAKI agents from the Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

