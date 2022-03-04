Man sentenced in 2020 crash that killed 22-year-old, injured three others on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. — A 20-year-old man who pleaded guilty to causing a deadly crash on Madison’s west side in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to ten years of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision.

Maurice Chandler pleaded guilty in December to two counts of first-degree reckless injury and one count of homicide by vehicle while using a controlled substance as part of a plea deal. He had initially faced 17 charges, 14 of which were felonies, online court records show.

In court Thursday, he wiped his eyes after a judge read his sentence.

The two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive on Sept. 17, 2020, left 22-year-old Anthony Chung dead and three other people hurt. Chandler was arrested about a week after the crash.

In court, Chung’s partner of six years, who identified herself only by her initials, mourned not only his loss but the future she had hoped for with him.

“I will never again hear Tony tells me that he loves me. I will never get to share new stories and experiences with him. I will never watch him engage in another lively debate with friends, which he loved so much,” she said. “I will never feel another warm embrace from him, nor feel his hand in mine. I will never hear him laugh again, and I will never see him smile again. I didn’t even get to say goodbye.”

She also recounted the moments before the crash when she realized Chander was about to hit them and described the numerous injuries that left her in intensive care for days and recovering for months after.

Mario Chandler, Maurice Chandler’s father, apologized to the victim’s family and asked them to be able to forgive his son one day.

