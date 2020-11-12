Man robs Walgreens in downtown Madison, police say

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating reports of a robbery on Capitol Square on Wednesday night.

An incident report said police were called to the Walgreens on 15 E. Main St. after a man walked into the store and demanded cash from the till.

Officials said the robber kept one hand in his pants and indicated he had a weapon, though the victims never saw one. The man quickly ran away after he was given the money.

