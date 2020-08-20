Man robs Old National Bank on Madison’s west side, police say

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a bank robbery that took place on the city’s west side Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the incident happened at Old National Bank on 302 North Midvale Blvd. shortly before 4 p.m.

An incident report said the man didn’t appear to be armed, but he slid a note to the bank teller and demanded money. The man walked out of the bank with cash and left in a dark-colored late model pickup truck, police said.

The robber has been described as a man between ages 20-35 and 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium to heavy build.

He was last seen wearing black shorts, a red hooded sweatshirt, a fisherman hat and a black and white bandana over his mouth.

Those with information on the robbery are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

