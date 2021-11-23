Man robs Janesville credit union Tuesday morning, police say

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Janesville Police

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A man who robbed a Janesville credit union Tuesday morning got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, the city’s police department said.

The robbery happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. at the First Community Credit Union in the 2700 block of North Pontiac Drive. Police said the robber went inside and gave the teller a note demanding money and saying he had a gun but did not show it.

Police officers tried to track the robber but were not able to find him. The agency did not provide a suspect description.

Anyone with information should call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.

