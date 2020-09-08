Man robs general store with 12-inch knife on him

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are looking for the man suspected of robbing a general store Monday night.

In an incident report, Madison police say a man went into Casey’s General Store on Cross Hill Drive at 10 Monday night armed with a 12-inch knife. Police said he got away with cash.

Police attempted a K9 track to find the man. Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

