Man riding motorcycle taken to hospital with serious injuries after hitting deer

TOWN OF SYLVESTER, Wis. — A Monroe man as injured after a crashing his motorcycle into a deer Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, officials responded to the W4600 block of Burkhalter Road in the Town of Sylvester around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a motorcycle versus deer crash.

The release said the 68-year-old man was riding his motorcycle when a deer entered the road and hit it.

Officials said the man was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet, leading to serious injuries. He was transported to a hospital, while the motorcycle was towed from the scene.

The deer could not be found.



