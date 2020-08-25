Man reportedly pointed gun at boys outside Madison hotel, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A man reportedly pointed a gun at two 13-year-old boys early Tuesday morning, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

The boys are currently staying at a hotel along the 4800 block of Hayes Rd., which is on Madison’s far east side. They were outside around 2:10 a.m. when one spotted a laser dot on his chest, police said.

One boy saw a man across the street pointing a gun at him. The boys said they ran inside to tell an adult about the situation and called police.

No suspect was located, police said.