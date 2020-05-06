Man receives stitches after potential stabbing at homeless encampment, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a stabbing early Wednesday morning.

According to an incident report, officers were called to a disturbance at a homeless encampment near the 3700 block of Commercial Avenue around 12:45 a.m.

The report said a man living in a tent said he was stabbed in the shoulder by another person, who he had been socializing with.

Officials said the non-life threatening wound required stitches.

Police are investigating.

