Man pushes woman to ground after argument, takes cellphone in Reindahl Park, police say

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — A woman was grilling at Reindahl Park’s shelter around 11:58 p.m. Wednesday when a 50-year-old man known to her approached her.

According to a Madison Police incident report, the man told the woman it was his shelter and she couldn’t stay there. They argued and the man pushed her to the ground.

The woman told police he sprayed her with a substance that she thinks was pepper spray. He then stole her cellphone and left the area. The man fled on foot, police said.

There are outstanding charges for the man. The man remains at large, but police do not believe there is a threat to the public.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments