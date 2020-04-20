Man pushed clerk away from open cash register, took cash

Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — A man wearing a bandana over his face and surgical gloves pushed a clerk away from an open cash register using a shoulder at the Dollar Tree on Thierer Road on Saturday at 3:57 p.m., police said.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, the bandana and surgical gloves were things that would have raised suspicions before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s now common to see shoppers wearing those items.

The man told the clerk that it was a “hold up.” He did not say he was armed and the clerk did not see a weapon, according to the report.

Police said he grabbed cash from the register and fled on foot.

