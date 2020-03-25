Man pulls woman into hotel room, woman able to break free, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Officers went to Howard Johnson Plaza Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. for reports of a woman yelling about an attempted sexual assault.

According to a release, the victim, a 37-year-old woman, said another guest pulled her into his room and began touching her. The release said he made threats to harm her if she didn’t cooperate.

The woman told police she fought the man off, broke free and returned to her room.

She was acquainted with the suspect, but only knew him by his street name.

Officers arrested Phillip A. Jordan, 59, on suspicion of fourth degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct and bail jumping. Jordan denies any wrongdoing.



