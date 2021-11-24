Man pulls passenger from parked SUV before stealing it, Madison police say

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — A man pulled a passenger out of a parked vehicle on Madison’s east side Tuesday evening before stealing the vehicle, city police said Wednesday.

In an incident report, police said the vehicle was parked outside a business in the 4900 block of Commercial Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle’s owner was inside the business while the passenger waited in the back seat.

Police said the suspect opened the door and pulled the passenger out of the 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee, leaving the passenger with an ankle injury.

Police did not release a description of the suspect. Officers are still investigating the incident.

