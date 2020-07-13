Man points gun at patrons in Adams Co. bar, patrons disarm him

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

TOWN OF PRESTON, Wis. — An Adams County man has been arrested after pointing a handgun at patrons at a bar, according to a Facebook post by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Adams County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man had a gun inside the bar where there was a fight taking place early Saturday morning, according to Adams County Sheriff Brent York

York said Karl Spencer, 49, of Friendship showed a handgun and pointed it at patrons at the bar.

Those patrons then disarmed Spencer and he received injuries.

Officials said Spencer was treated for his injuries then booked at the Adams County Jail.

Deputies said Spencer was arrested and could face charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct while armed, carrying a handgun where alcohol beverages my be sold or consumed, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.