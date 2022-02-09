Man pleads not guilty in Schroeder Rd. crash that killed 14-year-old

by Site staff

Courtesy of the Dane County Jail

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man charged in a crash that killed a La Follette High School student pleaded not guilty during a preliminary appearance in court on Wednesday.

Sadarius Goodall faces one count of hit-and-run involving death and one count of hit-and-run involving great bodily harm for the Jan. 15 crash on Schroeder Road that killed 14-year-old Jeremiah Broomfield.

In court Wednesday afternoon, Goodall stood mute as a not guilty plea was entered. He was bound over for trial.

Online records did not list a future court date in the case as of Wednesday evening.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.