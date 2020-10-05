Man pistol-whipped, robbed on Madison’s north side

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police said a 51-year-old man suffered several broken facial bones after strangers pistol-whipped and robbed him in the 2200 block of Calypso Road early Monday morning.

According to an incident report, the victim asked some strangers for a ride around 2:40 a.m.

The victim said the strangers attacked and robbed him after he followed them to a parking lot behind an apartment building.

The attackers stole his wallet, which had a small amount of cash inside.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.