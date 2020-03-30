Man pistol-whipped, robbed in suspected targeted crime
MADISON, Wis. — A man was pistol-whipped and robbed in the 100 block of Langdon Street on Saturday evening in what police believe was a targeted crime.
Police said the 22-year-old victim and his girlfriend responded to a knock at the door around 5:25 p.m. According to an incident report, three young men entered the residence and pistol-whipped the man.
The suspects left with the victim’s phone and cash.
